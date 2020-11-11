1/1
Mary Ann Gensicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gensicki, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Kuczenski Gensicki, 78, of East Haven passed away peacefully at her home November 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Radzikowski Kuczenski. Born in New Haven February 25, 1942, she was a 1959 graduate of Wilbur Cross High School and was employed by the former SNET before starting her family. Mary Ann moved to East Haven in 1965 and has lived there ever since. Mary Ann liked to read, watch figure skating and go on bus trips with her husband. They traveled to many places in upstate New York and Canada. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them out to eat. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Thaddeus J. Gensicki. Mother of Leslie Anne Milia and mother-in-law of Michael Milia. Devoted grandmother of Drew Gensicki and Noelle Milia. She was predeceased by her beloved son Lawrence A. Gensicki. Sister of Linda Brzozowski, Joseph (Joyce) Kuczenski and sister-in-law of Helen Gensicki and the late Lillian G. Kudej who also passed away on November 10. Aunt of Sally Monahan, Catherine Gensicki, Sharon Fischer, Barbara (Gary) Sara, Dr. Edward (Kim) Gensicki, Elaine Myers, Diane (Paul) Wishnafski, Patricia Lynn Teague, Joseph and Michael Kuczenski.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in All Saints Cemetery Friday at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no visiting hours. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to Seymour Pink, P.O. Box 333, Seymour, CT 06483. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Sign Mary Ann's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved