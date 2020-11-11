Gensicki, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Kuczenski Gensicki, 78, of East Haven passed away peacefully at her home November 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Radzikowski Kuczenski. Born in New Haven February 25, 1942, she was a 1959 graduate of Wilbur Cross High School and was employed by the former SNET before starting her family. Mary Ann moved to East Haven in 1965 and has lived there ever since. Mary Ann liked to read, watch figure skating and go on bus trips with her husband. They traveled to many places in upstate New York and Canada. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them out to eat. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Thaddeus J. Gensicki. Mother of Leslie Anne Milia and mother-in-law of Michael Milia. Devoted grandmother of Drew Gensicki and Noelle Milia. She was predeceased by her beloved son Lawrence A. Gensicki. Sister of Linda Brzozowski, Joseph (Joyce) Kuczenski and sister-in-law of Helen Gensicki and the late Lillian G. Kudej who also passed away on November 10. Aunt of Sally Monahan, Catherine Gensicki, Sharon Fischer, Barbara (Gary) Sara, Dr. Edward (Kim) Gensicki, Elaine Myers, Diane (Paul) Wishnafski, Patricia Lynn Teague, Joseph and Michael Kuczenski.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in All Saints Cemetery Friday at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no visiting hours. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to Seymour Pink, P.O. Box 333, Seymour, CT 06483. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Sign Mary Ann's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
