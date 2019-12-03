|
|
Giles, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Giles, age 70, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at YNHH. She was born on March 22, 1949 in Axton, Virginia, daughter of Ruby (Turner) Giles of New Haven and the late Bruce Giles. Beloved wife of the late Albert Harp Sr. Loving mother of Albert (Hope) Harp Jr. of Bridgeport, Terry (Carla) Giles of New Haven, Tonia Giles of PA, Tashia Harp, Thomas "Andre" Massenburg both of West Haven, and Richard Massenburg of New Haven, Beloved sister of Marie Drye, Ernestine Giles, Linda Giles, Debra Young, Marlene Fleetwood, Sheila Brockenberry all of New Haven. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one son Edward Lee Harp, one sister Leila Brockenberry, and one grandson, Vashun Lewis Jr.
A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard Street, New Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing in Church from10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019