Lumpinski, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Lumpinski, 86, of Milford, CT, beloved wife of the late Alexander Lumpinski, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Mary Ann was born on October 22, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT; daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Huzvar) Zdravecky.

A graduate of Harding High School in 1950, she married Alexander in 1953 and moved to Milford in 1958. Mary Ann was a devout Catholic who was devoted to her husband and family. She was active in the PTO and worked at Calf Pen Meadow School for many years. She loved family get-togethers, swimming, reading, travel, bingo, Disney and the Yankees.

She leaves behind seven loving children: Debra Richardson and husband Glen, Magda Gill and husband Harry, Andrea Corriveau, Kathy Lumpinski, Michael Lumpinski and wife Ann Marie, Teresa Roberts and husband Joe, Stephen Lumpinski and wife Kristine; nine grandchildren: Adam and Alexander, Lauren and Jacqueline, Matthew, Evan and John, Jack and Mark; and eight great grandchildren: Caroline and Grace, Micah and Jonah, Derek & Kirsten, Alexandria and Ryan. Mary Ann is survived by two sisters, Martha Mikusky and Dorothy Acampora and predeceased by two siblings, Helen Slovak and Stephen Stravecky.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT and burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation at give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute or checks may be made payable to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Amanda Humphrey, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106 — please include "honoree; Mary Ann Lumpinski" in the memo line. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019