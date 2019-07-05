McMahon, Mary Ann

Mary Ann McMahon, 64, of Higganum, Connecticut passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 3, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on January 16, 1955 to Howard Baker and Marion Felion in Danby, Vermont. Mary Ann moved to Higganum later in life with her loving husband, Michael McMahon.

Mary Ann was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Michael, and mother to her three daughters, Laura Tanner, Marilyn Wholey, and Cindy Edwards. She worked 35 years as a line operator for Cheeseborough Ponds/Unilever in Clinton. She was an enthusiastic Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Vikings fan. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her five grandchildren.

Mary Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Michael McMahon; her three daughters, Laura Baker Tanner of Port Charlotte, Florida, Marilyn Pelletier Wholey (Richard) of Anderson, South Carolina, and Cindy Pelletier Edwards (Erin) of East Haddam, Connecticut; and 7 siblings.

She will be dearly missed by her loving grandchildren, Kailee and Chelsea Tanner, Devin and Allyson Edwards, and Richard "Trey" Wholey III.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 6 from 5pm to 7pm at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 East Main St., Clinton. A service will be held on Monday, July 8 at 10:00am at Swan Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, located on Horse Hill Road, Westbrook. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . Published in The New Haven Register on July 6, 2019