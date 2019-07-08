Mennone, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Mennone, 79, of East Haven, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Center of Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Albert Mennone. Mary Ann was born in Hamden on September 19, 1939 to the late Peter and Laura Boulay DeMatties. Mary Ann was devoted to her family, especially her seven loving grandchildren who thoroughly enjoyed her cooking. She was a woman of great faith and was a devoted parishioner of St. Vincent dePaul Church. She was kind and easily found the best in everyone she encountered. Her many passions included the New York Yankees, that occasional trip to the casino, travelling and the music of Frank Sinatra. Besides her husband, Mary Ann leaves behind three sons, Albert (Kathryn) Mennone, Jr. of East Haven, Mark (Matthew Bishop) of Asheville, NC and John Z. Mennone of Cincinnati, OH, a daughter Lori (Mike) Simms of Kirkland, WA, as well as seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Garrett, Matt, Allegra, Zachary, William and Evan. She was predeceased by a brother, Peter R. DeMatties.

Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 for a mass of Christian burial in the parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the mass from 9 to 10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit Mary Ann's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019