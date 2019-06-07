New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The New Trinity Temple
285 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The New Trinity Temple
285 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT
View Map
Mary Ann "Ma" Stewart

Stewart , Mary Ann "Ma"
Mary Ann Emma Stewart, 80, of New Haven, CT passed away on June 3, 2019. She was a retired employee from the United States Postal Service.
She leaves to cherish her memory to a son Van Spruill Jr., daughters Sharon Gibson-Moore, Tanya and Michelle Spruill (New Haven, CT) and Selina Spruill (Charlotte, NC). A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The New Trinity Temple, 285 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. Viewing from 10:00AM until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Stewart family, please visit, www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on June 8, 2019
