|
|
Tracey, Mary Ann
Mary Ann (Plavnicky) Tracey, 90, of Madison, formerly of New Haven, died peacefully on February 9, 2020, surrounded by her family and caregiver. Born in Bridgeport on January 11, 1930, she was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Anna (Rusnak) Plavnicky. Mary Ann graduated as valedictorian from Harding High School in Bridgeport and went on to college, which was uncommon for women of the time. She attended the University of Connecticut, where she was a proud Delta Zeta sorority sister and graduated in 1951 with high honors and her bachelor's degree in English. Her post-college career brought her to New Haven, where she met her husband, Robert who predeceased her in 2009. They married in 1962; Mary Ann then spent her life as a proud homemaker, mother, grandmother, and woman of faith who watched daily services on television when she could no longer travel to church. She leaves her three children to cherish her memories: daughter Jennifer Tracey-Carlo (and son-in-law Ralph Carlo), daughter Ellen Below (and son-in-law Randy Below), son Christopher Tracey (and daughter-in-law Lule (Gavri) Tracey), and her seven grandchildren: Sydney Carlo; Alison, Lindsay, and Andrew Below; and Cassondra, Nicholas, and Dimitri Tracey. She will also be greatly missed by Akua Fisher, her devoted caregiver, who lovingly tended to her for the past two years. Friends and relatives may call at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, on Thursday, February 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aedan Church, 112 Fountain Street, New Haven. Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boys Town at 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE, 68010 or at boystown.org. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020