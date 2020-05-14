Yursha, Mary AnnMary Ann (ne´e Herceg) Yursha, 82, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan Yursha.Mary Ann was born in Hazelton, PA, June 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (ne´e Chulock) Herceg and worked many years at Everybody's Market. She later worked part time at the Yalesville Library. She was an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven where she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Society.Mary Ann was most proud as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her priority was her home and caring for her family. She enjoyed volunteer work at the Washington Street School when her children were young. She was an avid reader. She loved to write letters and cards to family and friends. She did not miss a holiday, birthday, anniversary, get well or sympathy card to everyone she loved and even many she barely knew. Her warm heart and thoughtfulness were well known. Mary Ann maintained friendships from back in her high school days. She was a dear friend to many.She is survived by her three daughters, and sons-in-law, Ann E. and Paul Lehr, Mary L. Johnston and Hans Hanson, and Juliann M. and Neil Bukowski; her three grandchildren, Jessica M. Sanchez (David), Neil "Rob" Bukowski (Mariah), and Alexis S. Bukowski; her great-granddaughters, Delanney Luz Sanchez and Vivienne Louise Bukowski; her sisters, Janet Farnish and Irene Stillwell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Herceg and his wife Peg.Her family will have a private family service at The Wallingford Funeral Home. Interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 569 George St., New Haven, CT 06511.