Dunn, Mary Anna

Mary Anna Dunn, 83, of Branford, Connecticut, passed away suddenly at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, May 31, 2019. Mary Anna was born in Bridgeport on March 25, 1936, daughter of the late Anna (Makara) and Ralph Pagnozzi. She worked as a branch manager for Laidlaw Transportation in Fairfield for many years before her retirement. Mary Anna lived for her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved going on vacation, hosting holidays and celebrations, cooking, reading, and making memories with her family. She will be remembered by all those who loved her for her strength, generosity, sense of humor and devotion to her family. Mary Anna is survived by her children Mary Frances (Paul) Basile of Branford, Sean (Nancy) Dunn of Newtown, her cherished grandchildren Joey and Jenna Basile, Julian, Justin, Joshua, and Jared Dunn.

Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Mary Church in Branford. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019