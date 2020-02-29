|
|
Apuzzo, Mary
Mary Andriulli Apuzzo, age 94, New Haven, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Maria (Locantore) Andriulli. Mary, a woman of great faith, was a longtime member of St. Brendan/St. Aedan Catholic Church. She was a kind, loving, compassionate woman who selflessly shared her life, her home and her love of cooking, planting and art with everyone, and especially her family. She proudly worked for over 35 years at Department of Motor Vehicles where she always went above and beyond helping customers to make sure they had a positive experience. In retirement, she watched her grandnephew and grandchildren while their parents worked. Her greatest accomplishment and joy was being a mother and grandmother. Mary is survived by her sister Lucille Joyner of New Jersey, two loving sons, Paul (Sandra) of Ashburn, Virginia and Robert (Cristina) of North Haven, CT, four grandchildren, Natalie Apuzzo Pathmanathan (Arjuna), Ryan Apuzzo, Nicole Cain (Liam) and Robert Apuzzo II and great-grandson Ian Pathmanathan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Agnes Limauro, Frank Andriulli, Angela Graves, Elizabeth Quaranto, John Andriulli and Anna Davitt. Friends and family can meet at the Celentano Funeral Home 424 Elm Street, New Haven, CT on Monday, March 2nd at 8:30 a.m. to say your final goodbyes. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aedan - St. Brendan Church, 112 Fountain Street. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Visiting hours will be held at the Celentano Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. For directions and online memorial, see www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020