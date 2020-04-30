New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Monday, May 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 4, 2020
10:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
Mary Bell


1941 - 2020
Mary Bell Obituary
Bell, Mary
Mary Bell of New Haven made her Heavenly transition on April 20, 2020. The daughter of the late Eli and Pearlie Fields. Was Born February 12th, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina. She transitioned to New Haven, CT at an early age. She leaves to cherish in her loving memory Joesph (Phyllis) Bell, Timothy Fields, Georgiana Bell, Willie Edward Bell (Deceased) an James JR Fields (Deceased) Sister Linder (Henry) Bell and brother Eli fields a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predecease by brothers Willie George and Ernest kearson; sons Willie Edward Bell and James JR Fields. A celebration of life will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hour 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Bell family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020
