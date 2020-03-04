New Haven Register Obituaries
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
75 Derby Avenue
Derby, CT
View Map
Mary V. (Ziemba) Bienkowski, age 99 of Shelton, the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Bienkowski entered into eternal rest on the morning of March 2nd, 2020 in her home with her son by her side. She is the sister of Geraldine Frosceno and the late Josephine Seferlis, Helen Tabaka, Edwin Ziemba, Eugene (Gus) Ziemba, Olga Bomba, Richard (Bunny) Ziemba and Chester Ziemba. She is the beloved mother of Joseph E. Bienkowski, Myra (and Edward) Faulkner, and Margaret (and Christopher) Sheppard. She is the cherished grandmother of Edward (and Eileen) Faulkner, Alexander (and Stephanie) Faulkner, Anastasia (and Christopher) Berglind, and Christopher and Mary Sheppard. She is the great-grandmother of Quint and Arthur Faulkner. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. On Monday a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby, interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2020
