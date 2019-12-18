New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bostic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bostic


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bostic Obituary
Bostic, Mary
Mary E. Bostic, 83, of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born on September 17, 1936 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Florida (Evans) and Walter Brown. Mary was predeceased by her brother David Brown Sr. of Baltimore, Maryland. Mary retired from Connecticut Transit as a Bus Driver. Mary was an excellent provider and she worked hard for her family. Mary is survived by daughters, Letha Brown (Craig), Linda Poindexter (Ronald), Jaretta Harvin (Kenny) sons, Minister Jacob Bostic, III (Karen) and Raymond D. Woolfolk, Jr., Brian Woolfolk (Jodi); 18 grandchildren; and a host of great & great-great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, family, extended family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sweet Hope Church, 57 Farren Ave, New Haven CT. Friends may call Monday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Bostic family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -