Bostic, Mary
Mary E. Bostic, 83, of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born on September 17, 1936 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Florida (Evans) and Walter Brown. Mary was predeceased by her brother David Brown Sr. of Baltimore, Maryland. Mary retired from Connecticut Transit as a Bus Driver. Mary was an excellent provider and she worked hard for her family. Mary is survived by daughters, Letha Brown (Craig), Linda Poindexter (Ronald), Jaretta Harvin (Kenny) sons, Minister Jacob Bostic, III (Karen) and Raymond D. Woolfolk, Jr., Brian Woolfolk (Jodi); 18 grandchildren; and a host of great & great-great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, family, extended family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sweet Hope Church, 57 Farren Ave, New Haven CT. Friends may call Monday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Bostic family, please visit,
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019