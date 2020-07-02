1/1
Mary Bratu
Bratu, Mary
Mary Bratu, 91, of Hamden, died at home on July 2, 2020. She was the daughter of Herman Linscher and Yetti Segall, predeceased by Dr. Marcel Bratu in 2019 after 69 years of marriage. She leaves a daughter, Monica (Ariel) Talmor of Hamden, a son Alex (Mary Anne Sulik) Bratu of Milford, and 2 grandchildren,
Michael and Maia Talmor. Mary immigrated to the USA in 1964 from Romania, where she taught French and English. Her love of languages led her to work at Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University for more than 40 years where her language skills were put to good use in cataloging foreign works. In later years she taught herself Spanish by watching telenovelas on TV. She very much enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Lake Placid, Switzerland, and Puerto Rico, all which they visited repeatedly. Mary was a great cook and loved to feed the whole family. She put others above herself and was a kindhearted soul who will be sorely missed.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, wintergreen Ave., New Haven. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of the arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
