DeChello, Mary Brickley

Mary Brickley DeChello, 75, of Clinton, CT, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Derby, CT to the late Thomas and Marion Brickley. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Anthony DeChello, to whom she was married for 25 years. She earned her B.A. at Albertus Magnus College and her Master's in English from Trinity College. She taught English and History at Derby High School, Amity Regional High School and The Morgan School in Clinton until her retirement in 2002. After her retirement, Mary stayed busy continuing her Morgan yearbook work, editing books, and tutoring. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed reading, photography, knitting, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. Mary leaves behind her soulmate Peter Veslocki of Old Saybrook, cousins, Deborah Galasso and her husband Jeff Scheckwitz of Lyme and John Galasso of Tempe, AZ. She also leaves behind her precious cousins, Jonah and Katie Scheckwitz, to whom she was their dear "Nana". A Celebration of Life will be held at the Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main St., Clinton on Wednesday, July 24 from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be private at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry Carter Hull Library, 10 Killingworth Tpke., Clinton, CT 06413 or via their website where you can dedicate a book in Mary's honor. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com for tributes and condolences. Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019