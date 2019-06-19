Burke, Mary

Mary Margaret Burke, age 81, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in West Melbourne. A native of Derby, CT, she came to the Titusville area in 1989 from North Haven, CT. Mary had been a Registered Nurse and worked most of her career in a hospital. She was a Catholic and was devoted to her family.

Survivors include her daughter: Katie (Bob) Caruso of Melbourne; son: Tom (Elizabeth) of El Cajon, CA; her twin sister: Margaret Mary Cotter of N. Branford, CT; brother: Joe (Eleanor) O'Connor of Ansonia, CT; and four grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5655 Stadium Pkwy., Viera, FL 32940, Tuesday, June 25 at 10 AM. For friends who wish, the family suggests memorial donations to Vitas Hospice in lieu of flowers.

To share your memories of Mary or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit our website www.newcomertitusville.com, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, Titusville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019