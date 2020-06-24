Arpaia, Mary C.

With grateful hearts, we share the passing of Mary C. Arpaia (Christodolou) on her 94th birthday in Sun City Center, Florida. Born on June 6, 1926, she was preceded in death by her husband Vincent C. Arpaia, her son William, her daughter-in-law Kristine, her parents Christo and Christina, sisters Sandra and Julie, and brother Spero.

She is cherished and survived by her sons, Laurence (Bina), Ronald (Sally), Chris (Wendy) and Carl (Carmela), and daughters-in-law Janice and Mary. She is admired by her granddaughters Marisa, Kathryn (David), Frances, Elizabeth (Dan) Kimberly (AJ), Kaylin, Madison and Sage and remembered by her devoted grandsons Brett (Katie) and Kyle. Her six great-grandchildren (Gabriel, Ellie, Olivia, Mia, Gianna and Ella) will miss her smile and competitiveness and her many nieces and nephews will always remember her "energizer bunny" attitude.

A seasoned explorer, Mary has travelled the world with fascination and enthusiasm. She initially caught the travel bug with her husband of 52 years, Vin, and following his passing, spent the next 20 years travelling the world to address her "bucket list" and criss-crossing North America to visit family and friends. A true adventurer to the very end, her last journey brought her to Iceland in 2018 where she navigated the trails of the Icelandic Ring Road and experienced the Aurora Borealis for the very first time.

Mary will be remembered by her many friends and acquaintances in Florida (Coral Springs and Sun City Center) and Connecticut (Branford and Woodbridge). Active in her community, her faith was her foundation and her church, her anchor. She was an avid competitor, player of cards and board games ("just one more game of RummiKub!"). She loved physical activity (pickle ball was a passion!), food (those family dinner gatherings!) and baking Greek delicacies (she was famous for her finikia!). A lifetime gardener (she loved her fresh herbs and pineapples!) and crafter (her afghans were cherished gifts), she escaped through reading and sharing her "finds" in book clubs. She supported live theatre, opera and dance and loved to catch the latest movies at the cinema.

As the matriarch of the Arpaia family, Mary leaves a legacy of activity, independence, exploration, curiosity, thoughtfulness, movement and, most importantly, love.

A special thank you to Dr. Rozon, the staff at Freedom Plaza for their compassionate care during such difficult times and to the nurses and home support workers (especially Myrna and Fran) who helped Mary live her final days in her home surrounded by family. And finally, to everyone who visited, wrote, phoned, Zoomed, and sent thoughts, prayers, cards, and flowers to Mary over the past three months in isolation and in her final days at home, THANK YOU.

A 'Celebration Mary's Life' will take place at a date to be determined when everyone can travel and gather safely.

Mary is now with her Vin.



