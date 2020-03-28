|
|
Dufault, Mary C.
Mary Christine Salvati Dufault, 87, of West Haven passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wilfred J. Dufault, Jr. Mother of Sharon Kaville and William (Jennifer) Dufault. Grandmother of Elizabeth (Jean-Claude) Bouvier and Ray W. Kaville, Daniel and Megan Dufault. A daughter of the late Angelo, Sr. and Rose Sarno Salvati, Mary was born in New Haven on October 17, 1932. She is predeceased by her sister Geraldine Morin and 8 brothers, John, Carl, Louis, Angelo Jr., George, Joseph, Albert and Pasquale.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, visitation and burial is limited to immediate family on Tuesday, March 31, from 9 – 11 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. To leave an online message for the family, please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020