PALUMBO, MARY C.
Mary C. Montano Palumbo, 88, a resident of North Haven for 59 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Pat" Palumbo. Mary was born in New Haven on October 14, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Carolina Cecco Montano. A graduate of Nathan Hale School, St. John's Commercial High School and Stones Business College, Mary had worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 22 years, first as an Administrative Assistant and later as an Executive Secretary to the Vice President until her retirement. Mary was a member of the Blue Horizon (a weekly get together for Blue Cross/Blue Shield retirees), was an avid shopper, always particular about her appearance (dressing to the "nines"), was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church, most of all, she enjoyed her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Mark Palumbo (Kathleen Savage), Michele Palumbo Watras, Paul Palumbo (Andrea) and Patricia Carafeno (John). Grandmother of Mark Palumbo, Jr. (Amanda), Michele Brotz (Michael), Vincent Palumbo PhD (Caitlin), Michael Savage, Greg and Stephanie Watras, Michael and Anthony Palumbo, Christopher Carafeno, Sr. (Jessica), John Carafeno, Jr. (Alaina) and Eddie Carafeno. Great-grandmother of Mikayla and Aidan Brotz, Maggie and Carina Palumbo, Luca Anthony Watras, Brooke, Chase, Christopher, Jr., Patrick and Thea Carafeno. Also survived by her youngest sister Lucy Casale who Mary was blessed to have held a special loving bond with, they journeyed through life as best friends. Sister-in-law of Frances Palumbo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and many friends who have stayed in contact with Mary through the years. Predeceased by her brother Carmen Montano and a sister Caroline Giori.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
