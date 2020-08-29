1/1
Mary C. Parmelee
1922 - 2020
Parmelee, Mary C
Mary C. Parmelee, age 98, died on August 23, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late E. Edwin Parmelee and is survived by her son David E. Parmelee (Christine) grandchildren John, Jenny, Joy, Courtney and Chrissy, son Thomas E. Parmelee (Marcia) grandchildren Melissa, Edward and Michael and daughter Susan P. Maher (Robert) grandchildren Peter, Christopher, Benjamin, Courtney and Matthew. She is also survived by her many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband Edward W. Meacham and brothers John Courtney and George Courtney.
Mary was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 20, 1922 but grew up in Newburgh, NY where she worked as a secretary at Stewart Field before WWII. She later moved to Westfield, MA then to Orange, CT in 1958. She was an active member of the Orange Congregational Church and in later years enjoyed her volunteer work at Connecticut Hospice and St. Raphael's Hospital.
Mary had a true zest for life and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends and loved to laugh, travel, play golf, read, entertain and play bridge.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Hospice.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2020.
