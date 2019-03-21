Uskevich, Mary C.

Mary C. Uskevich, age 100 of Oxford, beloved wife of the late Michael J. "King" Uskevich, died peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Southbury. Born in Ansonia on August 28, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Jausminski Cherowski. Mrs. Uskevich was a lifelong valley resident and member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Together with her husband, she owned and operated the King's Grille Restaurant, formerly of Seymour, for 40 years, until her retirement in 1970. She is survived by her devoted son, Attorney Robert J. Uskevich of Oxford; a dear sister, Adele "Cookie" Gayda of FL; cherished grandchildren, Christine (Victor) Sirgado of CA, Chad Uskevich of CA, and Jason Uskevich of MA; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 52 years, she was predeceased by a sister, Stella Brenia. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning, prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Preservation Fund. Online condolences may be made at

