|
|
Carusone, Mary
Mary Amento Carusone of New Haven died peacefully at home on February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank Carusone. Born in New Haven on April 12, 1921 to the late Salvatore and Pauline Marotta Amento, Mary was the loving mother of Theresa Carusone Cariello, Pauline Carbone, Joseph Carusone, Linda (Scott) Meeker and Sheila (late Kenneth) Martino. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 17 brothers and sisters.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 5-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Read her full obituary, share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2020