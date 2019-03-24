Carvalho, Mary

Mary (Selesh) Carvalho, 88, of Wallingford, passed away March 22, 2019, at the home of her son Alan in Waterbury. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late David J. Carvalho, her one and only true love. She was born in Wallingford on March 5, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Kocsis) Selesh.

She worked as an accountant for many years, an active member of the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ of Wallingford. She had enjoyed her many years of traveling the world with her husband, and sons, especially their cruises. Besides the love of seeing her grandchildren grow up, she enjoyed going to the casino's (especially the VIP Lounge), where she just spent her 88th birthday with her son Alan, going to breakfast with her friends after church, doing her puzzle books every night, and her "scratchy" tickets nightstand, golf dates with her grandson Chad and her brother-in-law John and Fern shared. She was extremely proud of her children's accomplishments. The smile she had whenever she saw her grandchildren was priceless; she loved every second she spent with them and her great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank New England Home Care, especially Gail Cullen and Amy Norton for the care and compassion they gave Mary during her care. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Lampert of Georgetown, MA., Lee Carvalho, his wife, Lee Ann, of Nashua, NH and Alan Carvalho and his wife, Nancy Ann of Waterbury; a proud grandmother to: Seth, Keith, Chad, Craig, Chantelle, Caleb Lampert, Dennis Moore and Amanda Buckman; her nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Julia, Velma, Joseph, Elizabeth, Helen, and Pearl, and son-in-law Dana Lampert.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext, Wallingford, CT, Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent in her memory to the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ, 105 South Cherry St., Wallingford, CT. 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019