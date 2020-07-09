Carzillo, Mary
Mary Carzillo, 97, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Michael Carzillo, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Born on April 1, 1923 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta Lipuma.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Madelyn (Paul) Jones and Nancy (Eugene) Mayer; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ali) Rosenblum Jones, Robert (Lisa) Jones, Andrew Mayer, and David Mayer; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Rebecca, Molly, and Henry; sister, Susan Gawrych; and many extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.