1/1
Mary Carzillo
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carzillo, Mary
Mary Carzillo, 97, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Michael Carzillo, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Born on April 1, 1923 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta Lipuma.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Madelyn (Paul) Jones and Nancy (Eugene) Mayer; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ali) Rosenblum Jones, Robert (Lisa) Jones, Andrew Mayer, and David Mayer; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Rebecca, Molly, and Henry; sister, Susan Gawrych; and many extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved