Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
Branford, CT
Resources
Mary Cassell Obituary
Cassell, Mary
Mary Cassell of Branford died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the sister of the late Patrick, John, and James Cassell. She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews. Mary was born in New Haven on August 3, 1930, a daughter of Michael and Mary Ellen Forrest Cassell. She worked as a secretary for Union Carbide for many years. She was active in the St. Francis School Alumni for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
