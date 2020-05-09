Mary Catherine Hayden
Hayden, Mary Catherine
Mary Catherine (Conroy) Hayden, age 62, of New Haven passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 35 years Donald Hayden, four children: Melissa Hayden, Donald Hayden Jr., Michael Hayden and Carolyn Hayden as well as two granddaughters: Delilah Rys and Noelle Hayden.
She retired in 2018 after spending nearly 20 years as a school nurse, most of which was spent within the New Haven school system. She enjoyed cooking, puttering in her garden and keeping the birds fed (and squirrels away). She made each day colorful and lived with verve, compassion, and generosity.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden from 9-11 a.m. Funeral Service and Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. A celebration of her life will be scheduled later in the year. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
MAY
12
Funeral service
11:45 AM
All Saints Cemetery
MAY
12
Burial
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
