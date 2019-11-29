|
|
Cimino, Mary
Mary Lucente Cimino, 101 of East Haven died peacefully on November 27th in her home. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Nicholas Cimino. Mary was born in New Haven on December 6, 1917, daughter of the late Alphonse and Fanny Scoppo Lucente. She was the sister to the late Thelma Parlato and Julius (JulieBoy) Lucente; and is survived by Elsie and Renald Capacasale of PA. Mary attended school in New York where she was raised. She began her career at Stanley Home Products and then St Raphael's Hospital where she was a nurse's aide for over 20 years. Mary shared her recipes and her love of cooking with all of her family; she looked forward to Sunday dinners. She enjoyed watching General Hospital and she was a true New York Yankee Fan. Mary was a beautiful woman who always dressed classy and took pride in her hair and makeup. Her secret beauty tip was Ponds Cold Cream. Mary was a dedicated and loving mother to Nicholas (Ronnie) "Poppy" Cimino of East Haven, Alphonse J. Cimino (the late Rose B Cimino) of North Haven and Dolores Cimino of New Haven. She was predeceased by her daughter Rae (Dolly) Gogliettino of Woodbridge. Mary was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews and her friends from Messina Drive. She was predeceased by grandsons Ronnie Cimino and William Kaminsky. She will truly be missed by all who knew her and her legacy will live on in her family.
Visiting hours will be Monday December 2, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Iovanne Funeral Home Inc, 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 30, 2019