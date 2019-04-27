New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ciskowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ciskowski


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ciskowski Obituary
Ciskowski, Mary
Mary Colberg Ciskowski 95, of Madison formerly of Guilford beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Ciskowski passed away on April 26, 2019 in the Watrous Nursing Center of Madison. Loving mother of Mary (Pat O'Brien) Cain of Bethany, Diane (Paul) Radziunas, Kathleen (Noel) Civitello, Joan (Wayne) Banks and Roberta (Sal) Camera, all of Guilford, Steve (Patricia) Ciskowski of Northford, Cecelia (Michael) Murphy of East Haven, Susan (Dave) Giannelli of North Branford and the late Roger and John Ciskowski. Also survived by 31 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by three sisters and seven brothers. Mother-in-law of Janet Ciskowski of FL and Marcia Ciskowski of East Haven. Mary was born in New Haven on May 22, 1923 daughter of the late Charles and Mary Hart Colberg. The Ciskowski family would like to thank the staff at the Watrous Nursing Center for the wonderful care shown to Mary.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Mary's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now