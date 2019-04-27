Ciskowski, Mary

Mary Colberg Ciskowski 95, of Madison formerly of Guilford beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Ciskowski passed away on April 26, 2019 in the Watrous Nursing Center of Madison. Loving mother of Mary (Pat O'Brien) Cain of Bethany, Diane (Paul) Radziunas, Kathleen (Noel) Civitello, Joan (Wayne) Banks and Roberta (Sal) Camera, all of Guilford, Steve (Patricia) Ciskowski of Northford, Cecelia (Michael) Murphy of East Haven, Susan (Dave) Giannelli of North Branford and the late Roger and John Ciskowski. Also survived by 31 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by three sisters and seven brothers. Mother-in-law of Janet Ciskowski of FL and Marcia Ciskowski of East Haven. Mary was born in New Haven on May 22, 1923 daughter of the late Charles and Mary Hart Colberg. The Ciskowski family would like to thank the staff at the Watrous Nursing Center for the wonderful care shown to Mary.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Mary's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019