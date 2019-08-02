|
Clarino, Mary
Mary DiLungo Clarino of New Haven went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Mary was the devoted wife of the late Thomas J. Clarino and the daughter of the late Pasquale and Ann Campriello DiLungo. She was the mother of Thomas (Roseann) and Robert (fiancée Mariola Slawek) Clarino. Grandmother of Jenny (Benjamin Jacobson) Clarino, Michele (Liam) Shannon, Christina Clarino, Carlee (fiancée Patrick Deegan) Clarino and Alyssa (Greg) Axelrod and great-grandmother of Olivia Michele and Thomas Jacobson, Nora Mary, Patrick and Owen Shannon. She went to join her sister Katherine Amore and brothers Frank, Nicholas and Pasquale "Patsy" DiLungo, Jr. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Pamela Clarino.
Visiting hours will be Monday from 4-7pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10am in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, North Haven. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019