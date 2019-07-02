MARY COLLOSOIn Loving Memory of our dearly beloved Mother, Grandmother and Mother-in-Law on her birthday. The day you were born and opened your eyes God smiled knowing all the special gifts that were being given to you. Your gentle manner, unpretentious, non-judgemental values, loving patience that knew no end, a strong sense of your Catholic faith and devotion to your family. Yes, some are born with a light that shines brightly throughout their lives, making everyone a better person for knowing them and after they are gone their light still illuminates. That person and Mother is you, Mom. And today on your birthday we have so many reasons to celebrate you. With All Our Love Always, Your Children and Grandchildren Published in New Haven Register on July 2, 2019