MARY COLLOSO In Memory of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law. We don't need a special day to remember you, Mom. This is so easy- we do it everyday. Missing you is still so terribly painful, for we lost our best friend a nd confidant- an irreplacable, priceless gift. The happiest days we spent with you will always be treasured memories. You Mom, were truly a woman and mother who inspired your family and others by living your faith with passion and grace. With All Our Love Always, Your Children & Grandchildren
Published in New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020