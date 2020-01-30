Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Colloso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Colloso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Colloso In Memoriam
MARY COLLOSO In Memory of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law. We don't need a special day to remember you, Mom. This is so easy- we do it everyday. Missing you is still so terribly painful, for we lost our best friend a nd confidant- an irreplacable, priceless gift. The happiest days we spent with you will always be treasured memories. You Mom, were truly a woman and mother who inspired your family and others by living your faith with passion and grace. With All Our Love Always, Your Children & Grandchildren
Published in New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -