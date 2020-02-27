|
|
Colwell, Mary
Mary Cushman Colwell, 94, of Cheshire passed away at Elim Park on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dr. Bradford S. Colwell. Born in Newton, MA on September 9, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Rufus P. Cushman, Jr. and Clara Morse Cushman. Mary is survived by her children; Jane (John) Simpson of Hamden, Mary (Alan) Bernier of Wakefield, NH and Barbara (David) Wrightson of Andover, MA; grandchildren, Carolyn and Jennifer Bernier, Rebecca and Andrew Wrightson, Jacqueline and Shawn Simpson, her sister, Elizabeth Gumbart of Cheshire, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rufus P. Cushman, III and Jane C. Deyo.
Mary graduated from Mount Holyoke College and later received her Master's degree from the Yale School of Nursing, where she was the Executive Secretary of the Alumni Association for many years. Her volunteer activities included Meals on Wheels, Girl Scout leader, Mount Holyoke and Yale School of Nursing Alumni Associations, and a wide variety of church activities.
More than anything, Mary loved her family. She also loved nature, travel, the Boston Red Sox, and the color red. Her greatest joy was music. She sang in her church choirs from the time she was five – most recently at Spring Glen Church. She started and led a sing-along group at Elim Park for the last ten years, and had a knack for coming up with the appropriate song for any occasion.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Spring Glen Church, 1825 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER AND BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Donations in Mary's name may be made to Spring Glen Church, 1825 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518, Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR, 72202, or to the . For more information or to send condolences, visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020