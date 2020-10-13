1/1
Sister Mary Concetta Scalia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scalia, Sister Mary Concetta
Baltic - Sister Mary Concetta Scalia, 78, a Sister of Charity of Our Lady, Mother of the Church, died peacefully at Holy Family Motherhouse in Baltic, CT on October 11, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her religious Sisters. She was born in New Haven, CT on April 2, 1942, the daughter of Salvatore and Rose (Bova) Scalia, who both predeceased her. Sister received her education in East Haven and at the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, CT before entering the Sisters of Charity on May 25, 1973. After professing Perpetual Vows on August 15, 1980, Sister began her apostolic ministry to the elderly and the young in healthcare facilities in Wisconsin and Connecticut and at St. Charles Children's Home in Rochester, New Hampshire. Her quiet manner inspired those who knew her as she served all in her care with loving devotion for many years despite her own health challenges. Her exterior joy was a sign of her deep, prayerful commitment to God throughout her life, and she taught us all how to live by her patience in illness and disability. Sister is survived by her devoted brothers and sister, John (Mary) of Berlin, CT, Salvatore (Maureen) of East Haven, Mario (Mary Lynn) of Arizona, and Christine of Branford. She leaves numerous beloved nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was very grateful to her caregivers both at the convent and in the hospitals where she received excellent care. Due to the current pandemic all arrangements will be private at the convenience of her family and her religious community, with Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville, CT assisting. Thank you for understanding.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved