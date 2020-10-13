Scalia, Sister Mary Concetta

Baltic - Sister Mary Concetta Scalia, 78, a Sister of Charity of Our Lady, Mother of the Church, died peacefully at Holy Family Motherhouse in Baltic, CT on October 11, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her religious Sisters. She was born in New Haven, CT on April 2, 1942, the daughter of Salvatore and Rose (Bova) Scalia, who both predeceased her. Sister received her education in East Haven and at the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, CT before entering the Sisters of Charity on May 25, 1973. After professing Perpetual Vows on August 15, 1980, Sister began her apostolic ministry to the elderly and the young in healthcare facilities in Wisconsin and Connecticut and at St. Charles Children's Home in Rochester, New Hampshire. Her quiet manner inspired those who knew her as she served all in her care with loving devotion for many years despite her own health challenges. Her exterior joy was a sign of her deep, prayerful commitment to God throughout her life, and she taught us all how to live by her patience in illness and disability. Sister is survived by her devoted brothers and sister, John (Mary) of Berlin, CT, Salvatore (Maureen) of East Haven, Mario (Mary Lynn) of Arizona, and Christine of Branford. She leaves numerous beloved nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was very grateful to her caregivers both at the convent and in the hospitals where she received excellent care. Due to the current pandemic all arrangements will be private at the convenience of her family and her religious community, with Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville, CT assisting. Thank you for understanding.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store