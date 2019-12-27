New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Constantine Castiline Obituary
Castiline, Mary Constantine
Mary "Mary Small" Constantine Castiline, 94, formerly of West Haven and Meriden passed away December 26, 2019 in the Elim Park Health Care & Rehabilitation. Wife of the late John Castiline. Beloved mother of Linda (Larry) David of Meriden and John L. (Rosemary) Castiline of Hamden. Mary was born in New Haven a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Lucia Marchetto Constantine. She was predeceased by sisters, Katherine Constantine, Josephine Farina, Jennie Kakalow and a brother Nicholas Constantine. She is also survived by 6 cherished grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Parlor Service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, Tuesday morning at 10:30. Burial will be private. Friends may call TUESDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to at . Sign Mary's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
