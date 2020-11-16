1/1
Mary Corso
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corso, Mary
Mary Amendola Corso, 100, of West Haven, beloved wife of 74 years to Frank J. Corso, passed away on November 13, 2020 in Apple Rehab of West Haven. Loving mother of Ceil (Wayne) Welch of West Haven and Frances Nardi of Long Meadow, MA. Grandmother of Kevin (Beth) Welch, Keith (Janice) Welch, Danielle (Jason Levy) Nardi, Dominic (Kelly) Nardi and Christina (Jeff) Sturm. Great-grandmother of Caitlin, Ashley, Jessica, Paige and Raegan. Sister of Greg Amendola of Hamden and the late Fannie Sagnella, Louise Pisano, Madeline Manzo and Andrew and Frank Amendola. Mary was born in New Haven on November 6, 1920 daughter of the late Frank and Marie Amendola. Prior to her retirement Mary worked in the medical records department of Yale New Haven Hospital. Mary enjoyed being a member of the St. Theresa's Guild and City Point Yacht Club Women's Auxiliary. The Corso family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab of West Haven for the special care shown to Mary during her illness.
Family and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven THURSDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Family and friends may call THURSDAY morning from 9:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Mary's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
11:00 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved