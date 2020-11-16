Corso, Mary
Mary Amendola Corso, 100, of West Haven, beloved wife of 74 years to Frank J. Corso, passed away on November 13, 2020 in Apple Rehab of West Haven. Loving mother of Ceil (Wayne) Welch of West Haven and Frances Nardi of Long Meadow, MA. Grandmother of Kevin (Beth) Welch, Keith (Janice) Welch, Danielle (Jason Levy) Nardi, Dominic (Kelly) Nardi and Christina (Jeff) Sturm. Great-grandmother of Caitlin, Ashley, Jessica, Paige and Raegan. Sister of Greg Amendola of Hamden and the late Fannie Sagnella, Louise Pisano, Madeline Manzo and Andrew and Frank Amendola. Mary was born in New Haven on November 6, 1920 daughter of the late Frank and Marie Amendola. Prior to her retirement Mary worked in the medical records department of Yale New Haven Hospital. Mary enjoyed being a member of the St. Theresa's Guild and City Point Yacht Club Women's Auxiliary. The Corso family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab of West Haven for the special care shown to Mary during her illness.
Family and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven THURSDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Family and friends may call THURSDAY morning from 9:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Mary's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net