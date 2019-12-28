New Haven Register Obituaries
|
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
North Haven, CT
View Map
1945 - 2019
Mary Corvo Obituary
Corvo, Mary
Mary H. Corvo, 74, departed this life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew Corvo.
Mary was born in New Haven, CT on May 16, 1945 to the late George and Irene (Nodd) Miller. She grew up in Hamden and attended Hamden High school, later furthering her education by completing a business program. She began her career working for Star Drugs and later obtained her real estate license. She dedicated many years to working for the Lynwood Agency and The Home Store. She and her husband, Matthew, were married on December 7, 1968 and settled in Meriden then Wallingford, raising their two daughters. Mary was a kind soul that enjoyed the serenity of life. She loved to do her crossword puzzles, but most of all her life and love was devoted to her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Torrie (Mike) White and Jill (Chris) McDevitt and her beloved grandchildren: Mark and Katelyn White and Lilli and Finn McDevitt. She also leaves behind two sisters: Helen (Rich) Palleria and Cathy Smith, a brother: William (Carol) Miller and a brother-in-law: Jay Smith. She will also be missed by her "grand-dog," Sully. Besides her husband and parents, Mary is predeceased by a brother, George Miller.
A memorial service will be held for Mary on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street in Wallingford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a public visitation prior to services from 4-6 a.m. Interment will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:00 at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Those attending should meet directly to the cemetery located at 700 Middletown Avenue in North Haven. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019
