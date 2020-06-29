Mary D. Vernucci
Vernucci, Mary D.
Mary DellaCamera Vernucci, 89, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Joseph Vernucci. Mary was born in Northford on May 13, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Dominick and Julia Savenelli DellaCamera. She had worked as office clerk at the Hamden High School. Mary enjoyed cooking, baking (especially her cookies, but most of all she enjoyed her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Diane Insalaco (David), Nancy Dobbs-Westphal (Eric) and Mary-Jo Dynan (Dave). Sister of Florence Pierson, Fred DellaCamera, Julieann Riso, Anthony DellaCamera and the late Dominick and Frank DellaCamera. Also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning, July 1st from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 11:30 (masks and social distancing required). Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
