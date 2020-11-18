1/1
Mary Dakis
1925 - 2020
Dakis, Mary
Mary Dakis, 95, passed away peacefully in the care of Evergreen Woods on November 16, 2020 from COVID-19.
She was born in Feeding Hills, Massachusetts on October 15th, 1925 to Lambros and Helen Manousakis. She graduated from Agawam secretarial high school in Agawam, Massachusetts and worked as an Executive Secretary and Stenographer for Eastern States Farmer's Exchange, which later became Agway, the number one agricultural cooperative in the USA. An active member of Women of Woodbridge, PTA, and Oaklane Country Club, she garnered lifetime friendships and contributed to the community. Mary was a beloved and heavily involved member of Saint Barbara's Greek Orthodox church, serving in Philoptochos Civic Society, Greek School as Secretary, and the church's annual Greek Festival.
She was predeceased by her husband Emanuel (Manny) Dakis, her infant daughter Mary, and her two sisters Agnes Giokas and Catherine Manos. She is survived by her daughters Andonia Dakis (Edward Clessas), Nicki Dakis (George Atwood), and her grandchildren Michael Kaplita, Marisa Kaplita, James Gallagher, Kati Gallagher, Marcie Gallagher.
The family is eternally grateful to Evergreen Woods' doctors, health care workers and administration, and her longtime physician, Dr. Eric Fan.
There will be a private burial for family due to public health concerns, with a larger memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT 06477. The Celentano Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be made
www.celentanofuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2020.
