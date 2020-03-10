|
|
Lamano, Mary "Gungie" DeColo
Mary " Gungie" DeColo Lamano, 88, of West Haven passed away March 6, 2020 at her home. Wife of the late Vito Lamano. Beloved mother of Michael J. (Sue) Lamano of Orange and Mark "Chico" (Annette) Lamano of West Haven. Mary was born in West Haven on July 11, 1931 a daughter of the late Pasquale DeColo and Mary DeMartino DeColo Palmieri. Stepdaughter of the late Ralph Palmieri. Also survived by many cousins. Prior to her retirement, Mary worked for the former United Elastic Co. and also worked for Peak Electronics of West Haven for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 11:00 in St. John Vianney Church. Interment will be private. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Gungie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020