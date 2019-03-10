DeFerrari, Mary (Garofano)

Mary (Garofano) DeFerrari 89 of East Haven passed away peacefully at CT Hospice on March 7, 2019. She was born October 10, 1929 in Bridgeport to John and Ethel (Bodnar) Garofano. She is survived by two loving children, Joan Pietruszka (Robert) of Northford and Edward DeFerrari of East Haven. Mary is also survived by her three grandchildren, Michael Pietruszka (Jennifer), Michele Hungerford (Dan), and Steven Pietruszka (Krystal) and seven great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Hector DeFerrari (2007), daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Dave Vollero, and three brothers, Pat, Ciro and Steve Garofano.

Mary worked at Hospice for 22 years and brought a smile to many during difficult times. She was previously employed in the banking industry for over 20 years. Mary was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandma and GG (as her great grandkids lovingly called her.) She enjoyed gardening, watching GSN, and her time with her former dogs Cookie and Crystal. Mary was always ready for a trip to Foxwoods or an event with her family.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405 in memory of Mary DeFerrari.

