DeMaro, Mary
Mary "Babe" DeMaro, age 91, a lifelong Derby resident, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Hewitt Health and Rehab Center in Shelton from the Covid 19 Virus. Mary was born in Derby on March 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Philip and Grace (Raucci) Golino worked at the Star Pin Company until her retirement and at Cappy's Market in Derby. She was a lifelong Communicate of St. Mary's Church in Derby. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother. She cared very deeply for her family and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Mary also cared for many neighborhood children, her home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. A beautiful Soul who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Mary is survived by her loving sons Owney DeMaro, Jr. of Derby and Edward DeMaro and his wife Jacqueline of Seymour, her cherished grandchildren, Megan DeMaro of Stratford, Kevin DeMaro of Las Vegas, Austin and Gabriella DeMaro of Seymour, her great-grandson Oliver, her sister Rose Padua of Hamden and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Pasquale, Thomas, Jerry, Philip, and Louis Golino and her sisters Victoria Teodosio and Theresa Nickelson. Due to the current health crisis, Mary's funeral services will be private with her immediate family present. A public memorial mass at St. Mary's Church in Derby will be announced at a later time. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby. A livestream of her service, as well as online condolences for her family, can both be found at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020.