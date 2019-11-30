|
|
DeMarzo, Mary
Mary DiBenedetto DeMarzo of East Haven died peacefully on November 28, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Graziano (George) DeMarzo. Mary was born in New Haven on May 29, 1926 the loving daughter of the late Francesco (Frank) and Rose Amendola DiBenedetto. She was a shirt maker at Gant Shirtmakers and late for the Sero Shirt Co. She is the sister of Sally Bronson and the late Theresa Aiello, Lucy Rosa, Alphonse, Salvatore and Andrew DiBenedetto. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Aunt Mary will always be remembered for her cooking, her scrabble playing, her Sunday penny poker card games and going to the casino.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place. Services will be held in the funeral home at noon. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
