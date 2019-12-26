|
Dobkowski, Mary
Mary Dobkowski, formerly of Quaker Road, Hamden, died December 24, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Thomas Dobkowski. She was the mother of Lorraine Ciecko-Bach (husband Dennis) of East Haven. She was the grandmother of Scott Ciecko (wife Kim) of Madison and Mark Ciecko of Brooklyn, NY. She was the great-grandmother of Julia, Kristin, and Reese. Mary was born in New Haven on May 26, 1920, a daughter of Leon and Eleanor Orzolek Lemanski. She worked as a bookkeeper for T and M Motors in Hamden for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 at St. Stanislaus Church in New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Friends may call Monday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Memorial donations may be made to Clelian Center, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514 or to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019