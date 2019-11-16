|
Donovan, Mary
Mary E. Donovan, 98, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Donovan, passed away peacefully at the Guilford House on November 14, 2019. Mary was born on May 13, 1921 in New York, NY to the late James and Sarah Clifford.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2019