Mary E. Brown
1929 - 2020
Brown, Mary E.
Mary E. Brown, 90, of New Haven, CT, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Mary was born on December 22, 1929 in Rocky Mount, NC. She worked at Winchester Repeating Arms in New Haven for over 30 plus years at until she retired in 1993. She joined the Mount Bethel Missionary Church as a committed member in New Haven as an Usher, and loved to sing in the church choir. Mary is survived by her children, Mary L. Sibly (Thomas) of Virginia Beach VA, Ronnie Brown (Valerie) of New Haven CT; sister, King Williams; brothers Robert of Rocky Mount NC, and George Harris of Rocky Mount NC; 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Robert J. Brown and daughter Shirley Brown.
A Walk-thru visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. A celebration of life will be private.
To leave a message of Comfort for the Brown family, please www.hkhfuneralservices.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
