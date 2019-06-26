Daddio, Mary E.

Mary E. Fatek Daddio, 85, of Hamden, formerly of New Haven, passed away on June 23, 2019 at RegalCare of West Haven. She was born on August 30, 1933 in West Hartford to the late Celia Fatek. Mary had a loving and a special relationship with Josephine Pieters. Mary was predeceased by her devoted and loving husband Gregory of 66 years. Mary and Gregory lived and raised their family in New Haven and Hamden. She enjoyed many trips and cruises with her husband Gregory, especially a wonderful anniversary trip to Italy. Mary and her family enjoyed many local attractions, shopping in downtown New Haven and especially spending summers at the beaches of West Haven. Family activities included cookouts at the state parks, ice skating and sledding at Edgewood Park, drive in movies at the Bowl Drive-In and the rides at Savin Rock. She is survived by her four children, daughters Pamela (Joseph) Pieper, Carol-Ann Pierce, Patricia (Timothy) Binkoski and son Gregory Thomas, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and a wonderful grandmother. Mary was artistic and had many unique talents. She was self-taught and mastered many hobbies and crafts. Mary loved attending ceramic classes and creating "one of a kind pieces." She loved to embellish even the simplest flower arrangement. Mary was an avid collector of Hummel figurines, Swarovski and Italian Porcelain. A great source of pride and accomplishment for Mary was the creation of a 10-foot Dickens Village display with the help of her husband. She loved all of the holidays and all of the special decorating that accompanied each and every one. One of Mary's many enjoyments was dining at Italian restaurants, especially Goodfellas and eating the Tiramisu! Mary was employed by St. Raphael's Hospital, Circuit Wise and Hamden Florist. She was a dedicated and appreciated employee. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her and enjoyed her passionate personality.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 am-11:00am at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. At the request of the family, the burial will be private at All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 27, 2019