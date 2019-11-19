Home

MARY E. DONOVAN

MARY E. DONOVAN In Memoriam
MARY E. DONOVAN 5/13/1921 - 11/14/2019 of East Haven & Guilford You were the first to come and the last to go and you were the best. I will miss our daily conversations. My beautiful Mother & Best Friend, with your New York sense of humor. Your Granddaughter, Great-Grandson and Son-in-Law will Miss you as well. Our beach visits, fried clam dinners and trips to Carvel are forever with us. The Marine is Proud and is your Great-Grandsons Hero. Til the next time Mrs. Amercia, Ta Ta. Love BDHK
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2019
