Hanacek, Mary E.Mary E. Hanacek, of Milford, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. Born October 31, 1923, in Greenwich, CT, Mrs. Hanacek was the daughter of the late P. John and Mary A. Martin. She was a graduate of Greenwich High School (Class of January 1941) and of Katharine Gibbs School in NYC. A legal secretary with the Greenwich Law Firm of Hirschberg, Pettengill and Strong and its successor, by merger, Whitman and Ransom, she retired in 1992 after 46 years of service.Mrs. Hanacek was a communicant of St. Agnes Church, Milford, and a member of its Ladies Guild. Other memberships include the Milford Council of Catholic Women, Milford Senior Center, Retired Professional Women's Club and the Metropolitan Opera Guild. Mary was deeply loved and cherished by her family and friends and her presence will be greatly missed.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Martin; nephew and nieces, Paul J. (April) Martin, Nancy E. (Scott Horton) Martin, MaryJane Shade, Kathleen Dickson, Tina Barkai and Margie Williams; many grandnieces and grandnephews; several great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. She is also survived by her loving caregiver of three years, Faith Anderson and her friend and neighbor Frank O'Connor. Mary was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara J. and Roger Scott; sister, Margaret M. Taylor; brother, John J. Martin; nephew, James L. Martin; and former husband, George Hanacek.The family would like to thank Connecticut Hospice for their compassionate care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT. (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH) Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church.