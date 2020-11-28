1/1
Mary E. Hanacek
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hanacek, Mary E.
Mary E. Hanacek, of Milford, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. Born October 31, 1923, in Greenwich, CT, Mrs. Hanacek was the daughter of the late P. John and Mary A. Martin. She was a graduate of Greenwich High School (Class of January 1941) and of Katharine Gibbs School in NYC. A legal secretary with the Greenwich Law Firm of Hirschberg, Pettengill and Strong and its successor, by merger, Whitman and Ransom, she retired in 1992 after 46 years of service.
Mrs. Hanacek was a communicant of St. Agnes Church, Milford, and a member of its Ladies Guild. Other memberships include the Milford Council of Catholic Women, Milford Senior Center, Retired Professional Women's Club and the Metropolitan Opera Guild. Mary was deeply loved and cherished by her family and friends and her presence will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Martin; nephew and nieces, Paul J. (April) Martin, Nancy E. (Scott Horton) Martin, MaryJane Shade, Kathleen Dickson, Tina Barkai and Margie Williams; many grandnieces and grandnephews; several great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. She is also survived by her loving caregiver of three years, Faith Anderson and her friend and neighbor Frank O'Connor. Mary was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara J. and Roger Scott; sister, Margaret M. Taylor; brother, John J. Martin; nephew, James L. Martin; and former husband, George Hanacek.
The family would like to thank Connecticut Hospice for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT. (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH) Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved