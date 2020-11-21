Hunt, Mary, E.
Mary Elizabeth Hunt, 100, of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mary was born in New Haven, CT on September 12, 1920 to the late Jeremiah and Johannah (Halloran) McCarthy. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Vincent Hunt, her sister Helen (Bart) Sullivan and her brother Jeremiah (Betty)McCarthy. Mary was married to the love of her life, Edward, in 1952. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Rita's Church in Hamden. Her faith and family were the center of her life. Mary found time to volunteer at St. Raphael's Hospital for 20 years and at "The Barn", a charitable organization in Hamden, after raising a family and retiring from SNET. A loved and admired vivacious spirit, Mary thrived for one hundred years. In a century of change, she was the keeper of family history. A proud first-generation daughter of Irish Catholic immigrants, she carried the traditions and values instilled in her at a young age by her parents into every aspect of her life. She inspired all generations of her family and her legacy continues. Left with decades of fond and colorful memories are her children and their spouses; Kathleen (Stephen) Cole, Mary Susan (David) Ekwall, Edward (Faith) Hunt, Ellen (Joseph) Picone and Jeremiah (Karen) Hunt. In addition, her legacy of beloved twelve grandchildren include; Johannah, Benjamin, Ian, Hillary, Brendon, Julia, Edward, Shannon, Patrick, Liam, Christopher and Danielle, five great-grandchildren; Kennedy, Aiden, Landon, Vivian and Ryan and a clan of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Church , 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, 700 Middletown Avenue, immediately after the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name can be made to Transplant Patient Care Fund, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06510 or Hartford Hospital Transplant Program, c/o Philanthropy Dept., Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT 06102. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com